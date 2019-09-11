Vision Capital Management Has Trimmed Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stake by $939,060; New Leaf Venture Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Affimed N V (AFMD) by $4.27 Million

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 6.17M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 422,029 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 18/05/2018 – Affimed Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 4,060 shares to 42,040 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Associate reported 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bp Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 122,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 51,761 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested in 16.51 million shares or 2.41% of the stock. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,606 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Yhb Inv Advsr has 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 11,459 shares. Ensemble Capital Limited reported 248,149 shares. Fosun holds 28,425 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.46% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 8,197 are held by Sandy Spring State Bank. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lord Abbett And Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Haverford Trust invested in 995,387 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.37 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.