Vision Capital Management Has Lowered Starbucks Com (SBUX) Holding by $939,060 as Stock Value Rose; Icad (ICAD) Stock Rose While Eam Investors Upped Its Stake

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc. (ICAD) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 85,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 40,040 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 56.63% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M; 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT INCREASED FINAL PAYMENT FEE FROM 7% TO 8% OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOANS ADVANCED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,704 shares. National Pension Service invested in 1.48 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. Legacy Cap Prns Inc holds 23,755 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 113,604 shares. Moors Cabot Inc reported 15,496 shares stake. Wespac Advsrs Limited Co reported 3,975 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 31,459 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atlas Browninc invested in 0.35% or 6,561 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny, a New York-based fund reported 4,111 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication Inc accumulated 35,265 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Crosspoint Strategies Llc holds 2.83% or 21,033 shares. Reik Lc has 40,280 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs invested in 450,635 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Varma Vivek C sold $5.01M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 73,242 shares. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 107,378 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $46.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Announces Partnership to License Thai Operations – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Starbucks, T. Rowe Price, Laboratory Corporation, Carlisle and FleetCor – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Luckin Coffee: High On Coffee, Low On Safety – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, SYMC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ICAD: Therapy Buoys Q1 Sales, Benefits Operating Loss. Detection Acceleration Still Expected in 2H – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “iCAD (ICAD) Prices 1.64M Common Stock Offering at $5.50/Share – StreetInsider.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “InVivo Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Richard Christopher as Chief Financial Officer and Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “iCAD Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7,160 shares to 47,757 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) by 79,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,092 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).