Vision Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) by $1.33 Million as Share Value Rose; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Boosted Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.96 Million as Stock Value Declined

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91M, down from 82,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 25,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 474,203 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07M, up from 448,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 5.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $381.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 7,508 shares to 49,548 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 4,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Stockton reported 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridgecreek Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 3.34% or 80,914 shares. Moreover, Garland Management has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,050 shares. Lsv Asset owns 761,502 shares. Old West Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chatham Grp has 38,147 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Berkshire Money Mngmt Inc holds 5,363 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc reported 58,212 shares. 44,149 are held by Stillwater Invest Management Ltd Com. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Doliver Advsr LP stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 2.7% or 4.89M shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.81% or 107,300 shares. Baskin Services has 5.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 30,081 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Ltd owns 46,250 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Maple Capital holds 11,526 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Edmp Inc has 3.89% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 55,790 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Company stated it has 5,344 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 273,235 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kistler has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.24% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund owns 25,353 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 288,616 shares stake. Wedgewood Ptnrs, Missouri-based fund reported 50,575 shares. Veritable LP owns 49,326 shares. 1.36M are owned by Natixis Advsr Lp. Automobile Association has invested 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rech Global holds 14.42 million shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 24,818 shares to 215,380 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,210 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).