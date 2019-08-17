Vision Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Electronic Arts Com (EA) as Valuation Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Has Upped by Blair William & Company

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 9,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 315,933 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.12 million, up from 306,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 4,584 shares. The Montana-based Davidson Invest has invested 0.93% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 66,468 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 190,250 shares. Accuvest Advisors, California-based fund reported 11,199 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 344,672 shares. Texas-based Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership holds 2% or 1.47 million shares. 6,830 were reported by Daiwa Sb Investments Limited. Capital Rech Investors accumulated 0.16% or 5.00M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% or 45,043 shares in its portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 0.31% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 327,389 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Llc invested in 1,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A stated it has 3,816 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited reported 0.9% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sageworth Com holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Llc holds 0.2% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Chase Inv Counsel Corporation has invested 1.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 5,718 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities Inc, Texas-based fund reported 2,631 shares. Btim Corporation holds 327,817 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. 39,369 are held by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Advisory Rech reported 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 3,436 are held by Cadence Bancorp Na. Conning owns 30,349 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Town & Country Savings Bank & Dba First Bankers reported 3,462 shares stake.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 2,509 shares to 4,479 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,870 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

