Vision Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Electronic Arts Com (EA) by $506,313 as Market Valuation Declined; Greenleaf Trust Has Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Position

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 3.55 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 7,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,849 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 15,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 4.14 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of stock. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Miele Laura.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agree To Purchase Electronic Arts At $65, Earn 5.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Electronic Arts Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney Will Never Buy Activision Blizzard – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Subscriptions, Streaming Integral to the Bull Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 328.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -113.22% negative EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 107,378 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $46.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management And Inc owns 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,500 shares. Sei Invs owns 210,761 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 186,501 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kj Harrison Partners accumulated 0.54% or 15,200 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Amica Retiree Trust reported 3,465 shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 23,435 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). York Management Glob Advisors Ltd has 173,451 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Vermont-based Manchester Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 21,651 shares. Tcw Gru accumulated 174,053 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co reported 237,116 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Altria (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 9 Biggest Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore holds 23,322 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies has 6,366 shares. Charter Tru Com, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,195 shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc holds 4,535 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). South Street Ltd Llc reported 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Illinois-based Savant Limited Company has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.41% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.46M shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ar Asset Mgmt reported 51,206 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0% stake. 1,820 were accumulated by Thomas White. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has 237,511 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt has 17,955 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.