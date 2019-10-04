Vision Capital Management Has Lowered Its Cvs Health Com (CVS) Position as Share Price Declined; Bloom Tree Partners Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Lifted by $15.67 Million

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 13,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 46,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, down from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 55,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 121,283 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.23M, up from 65,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 898,814 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Field And Main Commercial Bank stated it has 4,702 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.42M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sfe Counsel owns 27,905 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Fiera Corporation reported 1.05M shares stake. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 10,215 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication holds 0.13% or 16,678 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0.06% stake. 4,979 are owned by Aspiriant Ltd Liability. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.05% or 1.98 million shares. Pzena Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability stated it has 25,448 shares. Carret Asset Lc has 109,166 shares. Brown Advisory Lc stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Phocas Fincl Corporation accumulated 3,505 shares or 0% of the stock.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $381.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16,013 shares to 23,942 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 55,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.31 billion for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $961.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 188,963 shares to 403,033 shares, valued at $53.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 8,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,895 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).