Vision Capital Management Has Lifted United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding by $620,490; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Trimmed Position

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 278,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 73,824 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 352,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 259,703 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 244,108 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,045 shares to 492,798 shares, valued at $52.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.28 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

