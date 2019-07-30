Vision Capital Management Has Lifted Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.33. About 1.61 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 4,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,379 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 55,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 3.05 million shares traded or 79.14% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of stock was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, First Trust Advsr Lp has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 702,891 shares. Aqr Mngmt holds 6,336 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,287 shares. Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ledyard Commercial Bank has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 548 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 604 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl has 1.90M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 11,004 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Da Davidson has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Rech Global has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 45,014 shares to 418,545 shares, valued at $108.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 262,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS).