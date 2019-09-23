Vision Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Amgen Com (AMGN) by $2.95 Million as Market Value Rose; Garde Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 201.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 16,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,942 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 7,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 2,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Company holds 3,838 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Finemark Bank holds 41,049 shares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 18,411 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 2,773 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 58,827 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Lc invested in 37,010 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Payden & Rygel holds 13,330 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amg Funds Limited Liability Company reported 7,467 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt LP holds 5,424 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 75,183 shares. Clark Estates New York owns 18,500 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Commercial Bank And Trust Of Newtown accumulated 0.15% or 2,905 shares. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $611.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,636 shares to 158,499 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 88,722 shares. Weiss Multi owns 3,500 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Asset Mgmt has 1.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 3.49M shares or 1% of the stock. Beacon Financial Gru invested in 1,061 shares. Rbf Lc invested in 0.38% or 2,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co owns 2,885 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Ancora Ltd Co accumulated 5,210 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 15,669 shares. Barr E S & accumulated 2.67% or 14,339 shares. Courage Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 1,000 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 319 shares. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,992 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd holds 982 shares. Hodges Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

