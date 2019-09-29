Vision Capital Management Has Increased F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $753,420; Medicines Co (MDCO) Stock Rose While Elk Creek Partners Has Decreased Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 13,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 264,910 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 385,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 374,399 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65 million, down from 760,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 2.45 million shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 18/05/2018 – Drug Prices Drive Many Americans to Black Market for Medicines; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – ESTIMATED COST FOR PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES BASED ON CURRENT STUDIES TO REACH 245 MLN RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 23/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kashyap Tele-Medicines for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-52: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Novartis Farmacutica Espaa, Sl For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 23/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kashyap Tele-Medicines for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Medicines; 24/04/2018 – Bormioli Pharma Addresses Drug Stability and Value-Added Medicines with Packaging Innovation; 27/04/2018 – U.S. DEPT. OF HHS – TREATMENT FOR SEIZURES THAT CANNOT BE STOPPED WITH CURRENT MEDICINES TO BE DEVELOPED UNDER AGREEMENT BETWEEN HHS & PRONIRAS CORP; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council owns 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 13,600 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Northern Trust Corp has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 872,905 shares. Antipodean Limited Co stated it has 11.4% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 81,640 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 3,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 25,960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhenman & Prns Asset Mngmt Ab reported 0.8% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Sei Investments Communication reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 332,233 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 316,158 shares. Slate Path Capital LP holds 3.55 million shares or 5.8% of its portfolio. Granahan Invest Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.79% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 137,350 shares.

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual EPS reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda’s Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie’s, Decision Day For J&J – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medicines Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 282,001 shares to 818,209 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 70,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks -4.3% with profit guidance light – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RYAM, TWTR, FFIV – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Piper Jaffray Upgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “F5 Networks +1.4% as Piper turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.09M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Asset One Communication Ltd stated it has 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Quantbot Technology LP owns 22,653 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Transamerica Advisors Inc has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 147,180 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 0.18% or 74,809 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp holds 0.04% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Seizert Limited Liability Company invested in 1.33% or 186,181 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 187,982 shares stake. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cypress Cap Gp Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 568 shares. 20,039 were accumulated by Burney.