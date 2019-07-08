Vision Capital Management Has Cut Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stake by $939,060 as Valuation Rose; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Rose While Hite Hedge Asset Management Increased by $3.11 Million Its Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 194,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 694,396 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 500,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 118,982 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 115,859 shares to 411,917 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 25,281 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 250 were reported by Fincl Mngmt Pro. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.03% or 73,421 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 3,000 shares. Mengis invested in 0.1% or 11,537 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). D L Carlson Group Inc holds 10,110 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hightower Advisors Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. 694,396 are owned by Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Lc. Robinson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,300 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 48,100 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 808 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 107,378 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $46.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.