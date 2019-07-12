Vision Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Position by $17.06 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 1.74M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Waives Shipping Fees, Offers Discounts To Woo More Small Business – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: How To Find The Right Investors For Your LogisticsTech Venture – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Adjusts to the Headwinds – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.29M shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited accumulated 125 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 2,511 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital has 169,362 shares. Corbyn Investment Md holds 3.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 72,147 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 3.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 520,456 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% or 363 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,192 shares. Country Club Company Na invested in 0.85% or 64,519 shares. Covington Capital Management, California-based fund reported 72,062 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership invested in 0.66% or 50,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,870 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.76% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.51% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Natixis LP reported 77,449 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Mngmt holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,119 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Lc invested in 4.38% or 338,558 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 21,466 are held by Profit Investment Mngmt Lc. Wealth Architects Llc reported 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 346,565 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel has 14,865 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Wms Prns Limited Liability reported 4.05% stake. Boston Research Management reported 3.59% stake. Iberiabank holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,968 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha owns 437,638 shares. Accredited Invsts Incorporated holds 0.38% or 16,022 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 6,410 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,070 shares.