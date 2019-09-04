Vision Capital Management Decreased Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position by $939,060; Umb Bank N A Trimmed Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position by $340,512 as Stock Rose

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $95.93. About 11.37M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 7,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 106,420 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 113,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 10.97 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces potential record fine over auto, mortgage abuses: Report; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Wells Fargo’s Commercial Loan Servicer Ratings; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Still Chasing the Clean Slate Its Ads Predict; 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 55,300 shares. Td Cap Ltd Com holds 425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Com has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rhenman Prns Asset Mngmt Ab invested in 0.03% or 5,858 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.61% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Mercantile Tru Com accumulated 0.33% or 29,266 shares. The California-based American Assets Incorporated has invested 23.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Colony Group Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,705 shares. Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Axa holds 249,332 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Charter Trust stated it has 39,475 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.3% or 435,695 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,498 shares. Schafer Cullen Management holds 2.51M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 304,526 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Vipers Etf (VNQ) by 10,441 shares to 317,742 shares, valued at $27.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.94M for 34.26 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks: Remains A Great Opportunity Despite Analyst Downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of SBUX April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.