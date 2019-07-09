Vision Capital Management Decreased Electronic Arts Com (EA) Stake; Arlington Value Capital Has Trimmed By $25.10 Million Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) stake by 15.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Vision Capital Management Inc holds 26,902 shares with $2.73 million value, down from 31,915 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc Com now has $28.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.07. About 3.30 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) stake by 42.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 577,321 shares with $34.44 million value, down from 1.00 million last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co now has $11.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 445,114 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer

Among 4 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $354.78M for 8.43 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited Company holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 1.28M shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 4.97M shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 4,559 shares. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 15,908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 107,364 shares. 30,179 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com reported 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Allstate accumulated 0.04% or 26,647 shares. 15 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc. Beutel Goodman & Com Ltd holds 247,095 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 1.04 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 4,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,914 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 4,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) stake by 19,000 shares to 1.35 million valued at $70.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cimpress N V stake by 527,010 shares and now owns 2.10 million shares. Jefferies Financial Group Inc was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 was made by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money reported 7,595 shares stake. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.22% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 53,000 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Palisade Ltd Com Nj holds 0.04% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Shell Asset Mngmt Co has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hbk Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 39,700 shares. Moreover, Ally Financial has 0.68% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pictet Asset Mgmt invested 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 1,339 shares. Dsc Advsr Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,114 shares. Everence Capital, a Indiana-based fund reported 5,977 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc reported 11,345 shares stake. Arrowstreet LP holds 0% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Co owns 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 53,341 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, May 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11200 target. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $103 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by M Partners.