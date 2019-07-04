Vision Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Starbucks Com (SBUX) as Stock Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Position

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,493 shares. Moreover, United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 60,797 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 24,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 223,826 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt Inc holds 38,366 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 97,990 shares. The Nebraska-based First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lifeplan Group Incorporated has 3,043 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 4.44M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank owns 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 260,427 shares. 35,355 are held by Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Beese Fulmer Invest holds 45,947 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 23,863 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,075 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Int Invsts stated it has 2.07 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 637,238 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Central Asset Invests Management (Hk) holds 1.93% or 9,260 shares. 2.44M are held by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation reported 492,180 shares. Washington Trust Bank accumulated 134,531 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.08% or 7,981 shares. Curbstone Mngmt owns 8,290 shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 0.1% or 166,213 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner Bass has 0.44% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Art Limited Liability has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 21,477 were accumulated by Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corporation. Wealthquest holds 0.15% or 5,317 shares. Legacy Ptnrs has 0.82% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million.