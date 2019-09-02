Vision Capital Management Cut By $506,313 Its Electronic Arts Com (EA) Position; Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Increased Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) stake by 15.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Vision Capital Management Inc holds 26,902 shares with $2.73M value, down from 31,915 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc Com now has $27.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) stake by 174.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc acquired 95,865 shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 150,865 shares with $4.85 million value, up from 55,000 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc now has $2.13B valuation. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 900,602 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 16,258 shares in its portfolio. Penn Cap Management holds 244,934 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 7,379 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 124,200 shares. North Star Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Skyline Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.81% stake. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Com invested 2.98% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.97 million shares. Vanguard Grp owns 6.27 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 23,083 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0% or 147 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd reported 217 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.63M shares. Skylands Capital Lc has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Synovus Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 21.68% above currents $31.88 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. Another trade for 11,754 shares valued at $401,634 was bought by FROST RICHARD W. 4.63M shares valued at $158.08M were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Friday, June 28.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 65,400 shares to 130,800 valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 17,100 shares and now owns 169,400 shares. Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davenport Limited has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg accumulated 1.16M shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 36 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2,839 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.11% or 55,978 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,083 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 1.18% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 2,984 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 386 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dynamic Cap accumulated 2.28% or 6,200 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 13.64% above currents $93.68 stock price. Electronic Arts had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Bank of America maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. M Partners downgraded the shares of EA in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $184.41 million for 37.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.