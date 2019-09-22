Vision Capital Management Cut Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $1.33 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Hess (HES) Stock Value Rose, Omega Advisors Has Upped Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91 million, down from 82,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 403,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67M, up from 376,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 3.64 million shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 170,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennymac Financial Services by 696,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,389 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bank Corp accumulated 17,159 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 45,750 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 4,612 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.31% or 319,933 shares. Calamos Ltd Company reported 0.13% stake. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated has invested 0.06% in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 19,528 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 81,873 shares. Korea Corporation invested in 0.05% or 166,711 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,959 shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Natixis Advsrs L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,961 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 4.01M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 39,247 were reported by Allstate Corp. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 9,274 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Somerset Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 18,461 shares. Massachusetts-based Stonehearth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 120,867 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited holds 2.63% or 623,383 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 13,767 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 103,049 shares. 133,234 are owned by Signature And Advsr Ltd Liability. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Com accumulated 23,824 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 54,239 shares. Monetta Service Incorporated owns 15,000 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 46,179 shares. Wills Fincl Grp Inc reported 4.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $381.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Index F (VWO) by 10,947 shares to 347,760 shares, valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD).