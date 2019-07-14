Vision Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS); Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Parsons Capital Management Decreased by $545,643 Its Position

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13M, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,663 shares to 63,421 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.02% or 109,039 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co invested in 17,000 shares or 3.8% of the stock. Sns Financial Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 68,305 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 29,996 shares. The California-based Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca has invested 0.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Germain D J has 201,072 shares for 4.16% of their portfolio. 17,324 are owned by Mcf Ltd. Private Capital Advsr, New York-based fund reported 93,643 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 3.43 million shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Montrusco Bolton Invs accumulated 1.17% or 90,863 shares. 18,400 were accumulated by Montgomery Management. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability owns 3.75M shares. Condor Mgmt holds 50,374 shares. The New York-based Investec Asset North America has invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.15% or 92,748 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Inc owns 37,767 shares. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Com has 202,248 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Corporation Oh accumulated 5,973 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 76,587 shares stake. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.37% or 187,412 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Co reported 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Texas Yale Corp accumulated 169,362 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 22,788 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13.

