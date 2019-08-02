Vision Capital Management Boosted Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position; Titan Machinery (TITN) Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.66 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 139,805 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 4.81M shares traded or 42.93% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 1.49 million shares. Aqr Management Llc holds 91,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0% or 32,685 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 200,000 shares. Rmb Mgmt Llc reported 25,794 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 30,926 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 121,816 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 496 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 122,740 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Northern Corp has 227,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 293,365 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.01% or 856,847 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 357,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. TITN’s profit will be $7.32M for 15.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,550.00% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) by 209,545 shares to 928,889 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 377,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,199 are held by Lvw Advsrs Lc. Tompkins Corp holds 0.61% or 25,429 shares. Jacobs & Ca has 1.4% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 40,970 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsr Limited holds 1.27% or 42,187 shares. Texas Yale has invested 0.76% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Washington Tru has invested 0.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 39,416 are held by Sand Hill Advsr Lc. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Co holds 0.8% or 18,463 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Ca reported 4.72 million shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Howland Capital reported 40,167 shares. Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Glob Investors stated it has 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Community Trust & invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).