Vision Capital Management Boosted Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding by $620,490; Holder Private Asset Management Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $15 during the last trading session, reaching $346.43. About 8.11M shares traded or 82.45% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 5.71M shares traded or 72.54% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,062 shares to 97,088 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,502 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

