Vision Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) as Market Valuation Declined; Target (TGT) Holder Boyar Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $445,996 as Share Price Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 1.22M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 13,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 177,455 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 23.16 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

