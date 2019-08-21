Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Stock Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $707,200; As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bank Of Hawaii Upped Position

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 17,745 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 283,444 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.28% . The institutional investor held 20,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 41,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vishay Precision Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 47,661 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 02/04/2018 – Vishay Precision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG); 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

