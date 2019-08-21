Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.37 N/A 1.99 20.51 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 48 2.09 N/A 3.55 13.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Precision Group Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sensata Technologies Holding plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2% Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that Vishay Precision Group Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vishay Precision Group Inc. are 4 and 2.9. Competitively, Sensata Technologies Holding plc has 3 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Analyst Ratings

Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a consensus price target of $53.25, with potential upside of 18.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of Vishay Precision Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77% Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78%

For the past year Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Sensata Technologies Holding plc beats Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.