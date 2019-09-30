Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Both Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group Inc. 33 1.09 9.59M 1.99 20.51 Novanta Inc. 78 -7.40 33.71M 1.39 60.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Novanta Inc. Novanta Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Vishay Precision Group Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Vishay Precision Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Novanta Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group Inc. 29,480,479.56% 12.4% 8.2% Novanta Inc. 43,290,098.88% 13.8% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Novanta Inc. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vishay Precision Group Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Novanta Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Vishay Precision Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novanta Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Novanta Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 90.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Novanta Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77% Novanta Inc. -3.27% -9.22% -1.26% 23.94% 27.6% 33.48%

For the past year Vishay Precision Group Inc. has stronger performance than Novanta Inc.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats Vishay Precision Group Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.