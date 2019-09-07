Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

This is a contrast between Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.51 N/A 1.99 20.51 Fortive Corporation 80 3.51 N/A 2.17 35.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Fortive Corporation. Fortive Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Vishay Precision Group Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Vishay Precision Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Fortive Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2% Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8%

Liquidity

Vishay Precision Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Fortive Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortive Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Fortive Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortive Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Fortive Corporation is $84.8, which is potential 23.85% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Fortive Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 87.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Fortive Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77% Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4%

For the past year Vishay Precision Group Inc. was more bullish than Fortive Corporation.

Summary

Fortive Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.