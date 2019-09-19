Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) Forms $34.33 Double Top; Voya Investment Management Decreased By $374,782 Its Nanometrics (NANO) Position

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Nanometrics Inc (NANO) stake by 27.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 11,023 shares as Nanometrics Inc (NANO)’s stock declined 13.53%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 29,318 shares with $1.02M value, down from 40,341 last quarter. Nanometrics Inc now has $801.01 million valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 6,012 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) formed double top with $36.05 target or 5.00% above today’s $34.33 share price. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) has $460.57M valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 704 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG); 02/04/2018 – Vishay Precision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold NANO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.97 million shares or 2.81% more from 20.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,106 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 41,085 shares stake. Ameritas Prns holds 1,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 41,532 shares stake. Alphamark Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 200 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 19,193 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Alphaone Serv Limited Liability Co holds 3,730 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 25,300 shares. Amer Century Companies has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Ameriprise Fin holds 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) or 200,749 shares. The New York-based Tanaka Cap Mngmt has invested 2.85% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Analysts await Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. NANO’s profit will be $9.44M for 21.22 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nanometrics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.95% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 23.99% above currents $32.26 stock price. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson on Wednesday, May 1 to “Buy”.

Analysts await Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 29.82% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.57 per share. VPG’s profit will be $5.37M for 21.46 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Vishay Precision Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold Vishay Precision Group, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 10.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 16,400 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has 13,600 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 36,981 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey Wright And Associates reported 0% stake. Petrus Lta invested in 0.04% or 5,959 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Sei Invs stated it has 8,738 shares. Panagora Asset owns 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 13,892 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 93,620 shares. 17,182 are owned by Bowling Port. 77,478 were accumulated by Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. Moreover, Northwest Investment Counselors Limited has 0.11% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 7,500 shares. Harvey Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 9.58% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).