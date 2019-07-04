Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) EPS Estimated At $0.47; Radiant Logistics (RLGT)’s Sentiment Is 1.84

Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 17.54% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. VPG’s profit would be $6.35 million giving it 21.54 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s analysts see -22.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 21,862 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 12.73% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG); 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q EPS 37c; 28/03/2018 – Vishay Precision Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 70 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 38 sold and decreased their positions in Radiant Logistics Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 23.99 million shares, up from 21.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Radiant Logistics Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 30 Increased: 39 New Position: 31.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services firm primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $298.93 million. The firm offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It has a 23.19 P/E ratio. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. for 680,845 shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 265,793 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 0.86% invested in the company for 295,299 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 428,862 shares.

Analysts await Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. RLGT’s profit will be $5.95M for 12.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Radiant Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, makes, and markets sensors, sensor measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $547.30 million. It operates through three divisions: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. It has a 20.38 P/E ratio. The company's products include foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, weighing and control systems, PhotoStress products, and sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and systems products.