Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.80 N/A 1.99 20.51 II-VI Incorporated 37 1.80 N/A 1.62 24.45

Demonstrates Vishay Precision Group Inc. and II-VI Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. II-VI Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Vishay Precision Group Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vishay Precision Group Inc. and II-VI Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2% II-VI Incorporated 0.00% 10% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Vishay Precision Group Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, II-VI Incorporated is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vishay Precision Group Inc. are 4 and 2.9. Competitively, II-VI Incorporated has 3.4 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than II-VI Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vishay Precision Group Inc. and II-VI Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 II-VI Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 26.30% for Vishay Precision Group Inc. with average price target of $51. On the other hand, II-VI Incorporated’s potential upside is 11.60% and its average price target is $41.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vishay Precision Group Inc. seems more appealing than II-VI Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.9% of Vishay Precision Group Inc. shares and 93.3% of II-VI Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of II-VI Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77% II-VI Incorporated -2.02% 6.12% 6.52% 19.65% -5.92% 22.3%

For the past year Vishay Precision Group Inc. has stronger performance than II-VI Incorporated

Summary

Vishay Precision Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors II-VI Incorporated.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. Its II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications. This segment also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications. The companyÂ’s II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and engineered materials for thermoelectric and silicon carbide applications. It serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. Government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.