Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Contrasting side by side

Both Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.51 N/A 1.99 20.51 Garmin Ltd. 81 4.50 N/A 3.71 21.19

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Garmin Ltd. Garmin Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Vishay Precision Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Garmin Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Garmin Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2% Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6%

Risk & Volatility

Vishay Precision Group Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Garmin Ltd. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Garmin Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of Vishay Precision Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.5% of Garmin Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Garmin Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77% Garmin Ltd. -1.13% -1.63% -1.84% 13.73% 26.96% 24.12%

For the past year Vishay Precision Group Inc. has stronger performance than Garmin Ltd.

Summary

Garmin Ltd. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.