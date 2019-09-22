Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Comparing side by side

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.56 N/A 1.99 20.51 Fortive Corporation 79 3.36 N/A 2.17 35.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Fortive Corporation. Fortive Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Precision Group Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Fortive Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2% Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8%

Liquidity

Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Fortive Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortive Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Fortive Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortive Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

On the other hand, Fortive Corporation’s potential upside is 24.38% and its average target price is $84.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.9% of Vishay Precision Group Inc. shares and 87.2% of Fortive Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Fortive Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77% Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4%

For the past year Vishay Precision Group Inc. was more bullish than Fortive Corporation.

Summary

Fortive Corporation beats Vishay Precision Group Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.