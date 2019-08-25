Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) to pay $0.10 on Sep 26, 2019; Salem Investment Counselors Has Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 7,620 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 366,827 shares with $17.85M value, up from 359,207 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $199.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers

Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:VSH) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Vishay Intertechnology Inc's current price of $15.20 translates into 0.63% yield. Vishay Intertechnology Inc's dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.24% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 1.01 million shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Financial Grp reported 4,146 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Schulhoff And Company Incorporated reported 41,108 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 79,544 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Llc. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma owns 30,800 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa reported 877,365 shares. Beacon Fincl Group reported 142,466 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.25% or 114,538 shares in its portfolio. Snow Capital Mngmt Lp holds 89,576 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 127,874 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cincinnati Corp owns 2.38M shares or 5.2% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,199 shares. 171,390 were reported by Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 5,859 shares to 29,191 valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,355 shares and now owns 161,061 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.53% above currents $46.61 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, August 15 report. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. It has a 7.45 P/E ratio. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules.