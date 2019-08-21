Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Decreased Holding by $1.49 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Raised by Arvest Trust Company

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video)

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 83,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 649,082 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99 million, down from 732,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 112,669 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Qtrly Div by 26%; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSH); 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incremental Encoding; 10/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Latest Grid and Ribwound Resistors at 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo; 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Raises Dividend to 8.5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold VSH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 213,334 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 363,226 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 19,695 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 559,989 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Comm. Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 19,400 shares stake. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 240,700 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). California State Teachers Retirement reported 202,959 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 9,200 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gru invested in 205,238 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 372,855 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 283,913 shares. Citadel Advisors reported 298,613 shares. Invesco invested in 324,607 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 38,056 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silverbow Resources Inc by 65,983 shares to 280,527 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 36,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN).

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology Announces Global Cost Reduction and Management Rejuvenation Programs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology cuts $15M in annual costs, layoffs likely – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares to 136,549 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Instl Tr (MIEIX) by 26,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.