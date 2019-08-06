Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Position Has Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc; First Republic Investment Management Raised Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $1.30 Million; Share Price Declined

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 29,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 372,855 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 343,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 1.86 million shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding Technology; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incrementa; 10/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Ruggedized ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Long Life and High Moisture Resistance; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incremental Encoding; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend By 26%; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 21,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 269,646 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14M, up from 247,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 7.30 million shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 77,310 shares to 10,396 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 38,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,270 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 0.02% or 10,990 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has 5,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability owns 17,339 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% or 131,048 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Llc reported 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). At Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bollard Grp has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 22,094 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Homrich Berg owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 10,117 shares. Farmers Trust invested in 0.17% or 9,806 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Llc holds 0.23% or 25,099 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc reported 6,442 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 25,347 shares stake. Prescott Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

