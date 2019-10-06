Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Holder Walthausen & Company Has Raised Stake by $3.13 Million as Market Value Declined; Mylan N V (MYL) Stake Upped by R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 3.34M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – ALSO INTENDS TO REPAY EUR 500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES DUE IN NOVEMBER 2018 AT MATURITY; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Search Warrants Were Issued by Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan Over Interactions With an Italian Hospital and Sales of Some Drugs; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: 15 percent of Mylan workforce laid off at Morgantown plant; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON REDUCED VST, TMUS, MYL, SHPG, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%; 26/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 195,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 844,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.96M, up from 649,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 397,658 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 03/05/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Industry’s First IHLP® Inductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Ap; 30/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches Its First Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding Technology

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 59,417 shares to 321,967 shares, valued at $6.72B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,763 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 349,460 shares to 667,760 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Brass & Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS) by 123,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,270 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold VSH shares while 81 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 124.24 million shares or 2.19% less from 127.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intl Group stated it has 0.02% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Moreover, James has 0.12% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Shell Asset Management Com has invested 0.01% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Rothschild And Asset Management Us invested in 703,390 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 3.59M are owned by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Brinker Cap holds 30,377 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 646,602 shares. Aperio Group Lc owns 64,203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 34 shares stake. 62,415 are held by Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Co. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 1.37 million shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).