Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

This is a contrast between Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) and GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor – Broad Line and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 19 0.76 N/A 2.34 7.30 GSI Technology Inc. 8 3.53 N/A 0.00 3680.00

In table 1 we can see Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and GSI Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and GSI Technology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0.00% 25.3% 11% GSI Technology Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, GSI Technology Inc.’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival GSI Technology Inc. is 9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. GSI Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and GSI Technology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 GSI Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and GSI Technology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 27.9%. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.7% of GSI Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Intertechnology Inc. -9.13% -15.13% -21.84% -10.56% -18.91% -5% GSI Technology Inc. -8.23% -5.64% -7.77% 29.12% 1.94% 43.19%

For the past year Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has -5% weaker performance while GSI Technology Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in five segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, power modules, and IGBTs. The Optoelectronic segment provides standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/ignitors, networks/arrays, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The companyÂ’s semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, power supplies, aerospace, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.