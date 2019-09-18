Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Position; Oz Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 330,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.34M, down from 332,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 16,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 611,711 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.34M, up from 595,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $537.52. About 306,690 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica holds 6 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 70 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs accumulated 675 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt reported 14,128 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,800 shares. Skylands Cap Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company owns 99,317 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial has 0.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Field Main Bank owns 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 100 shares. 11,945 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Lc. Leavell Investment Mngmt accumulated 488 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 687,749 shares. Hemenway Co Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Capital Investors has 4.27M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 1.64 million shares to 668,386 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc (Put).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.85 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 6,105 shares to 61,259 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H invested in 412,253 shares or 3.82% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 5.1% or 15.73 million shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company invested 1.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Maryland-based Rothschild Cap Limited Co has invested 3.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highlander Management Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc owns 1.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7.08 million shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,197 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Llc has 13,513 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Curbstone Fin Management Corporation holds 5,014 shares. 1.08M were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company. Btim holds 734,930 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Clal Ins Ltd holds 1.54% or 386,849 shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.61% or 44,308 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp has 0.72% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.87 million shares. Moreover, R G Niederhoffer Management has 3.74% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,700 shares.