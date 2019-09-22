Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Strs Ohio Has Decreased Its Position by $2.43 Million; Caymus Capital Partners LP Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Upped as Share Value Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 127.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 276,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 493,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.26M, up from 217,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 2.54M shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 14,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278.35M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

