Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Polen Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 3,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,418 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 24,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 420,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9.54 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66B, up from 9.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 11.74 million shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 21,468 shares to 355,019 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,899 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.42 million shares to 4.68 million shares, valued at $773.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 399,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

