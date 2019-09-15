Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Park Presidio Capital Trimmed Stake by $39.79 Million; Ithaka Group Cut Its Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) as Share Value Declined

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 262,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87 million, down from 265,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.67% or 35,915 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Advsrs Ltd holds 58,211 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Llc has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,308 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc accumulated 0.69% or 43,265 shares. Ithaka Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 262,770 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 808 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP stated it has 1.73% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nbt Bank N A Ny holds 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 11,837 shares. Homrich & Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,423 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 165,690 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 2,333 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.13% or 41,995 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp invested 0.23% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 191.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,619 shares to 83,727 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the Fourth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $69.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) has 7,731 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Country Club Na has 7,470 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 121,568 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Conning owns 0.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 28,698 shares. Aravt Ltd Co holds 12.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 462,000 shares. Zeke Advsrs owns 91,687 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,636 shares. Stillwater Cap Limited Company holds 131,571 shares or 5.64% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 335,002 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. 1,229 are owned by Wall Street Access Asset Management Lc. Hartford Inv Co invested in 213,899 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc accumulated 101,598 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 48,650 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Flat Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Visa and Roku – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.