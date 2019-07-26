Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Trimmed Stake; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Decreased Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Share Value Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 145,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 967,396 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.29M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 4.90M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 54,437 shares to 425,006 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 108,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

