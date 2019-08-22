Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Trimmed Position; As Waters (WAT) Stock Value Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake by $2.77 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $210.18. About 285,408 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Llc, Maine-based fund reported 30,549 shares. 83,894 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 2,413 shares. 47,276 were reported by First Manhattan. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp reported 584,725 shares stake. Moreover, Hl Financial Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 33,069 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.15% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Regions Finance Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). American Century Cos reported 160,192 shares. Bristol John W Inc holds 1.9% or 275,384 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,596 shares. Assetmark accumulated 361 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 4,800 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 22,337 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,031 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 4.38 million were accumulated by Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 6,660 shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 20,846 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 1.16% or 2.89M shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers Bancshares stated it has 2.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap Counsel Limited Liability Ny reported 816,672 shares stake. Parsec Financial Mgmt stated it has 1.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,843 are owned by Weybosset Research & Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,297 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Company owns 14.24M shares for 7.78% of their portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Ltd accumulated 2,025 shares.

