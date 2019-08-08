Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Dudley & Shanley Boosted Position by $2.18 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose, Holder Salzman & Company Decreased Position by $4.74 Million

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 588,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Danmarks Skibskredit’s Baa2 Senior Secured Debt Rating, Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD’S RATINGS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kutxabank’s Deposit Ratings To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TRADE POLICY PRESENTS DOWNSIDE RISK TO U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Credit Ratings To Rmbs Notes Issued By Holmes Master Issuer Plc Series 2018-1; 14/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says China Unlikely To Meet U.S. Demands On Bilateral Trade; 21/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Pakistan’s Credit Profile Balances Robust Growth Against High Government Debt, Fragile External Payments Position; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s asigna calificaciones a 2 nuevos fondos de renta fíja de HSBC Administradora de lnversiones S.A.SGFCI; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Vialagos´ Ratings To Ba2/Aa3.Br And Assigns Ba2/Aa3.Br Ratings To Brl 41 Million New Debenture Issuance; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Brigham City, Ut

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 120.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 25,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 11,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 7.85 million shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc has invested 1.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc owns 4,085 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 638,926 shares. Martin Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 406,748 shares. Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Partners Lp holds 2,852 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 268,670 were reported by Alta Mgmt Ltd. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Incorporated invested in 5,150 shares. Indiana And Inv Management Com has 7,902 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial owns 1,962 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jnba has 6,329 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 9,842 shares. 33,716 are held by Ameritas Inv Prns.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,194 shares to 153,461 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 47,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,597 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

