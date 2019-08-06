Visa (V) to pay $0.25 on Sep 3, 2019; Weis Markets (WMK)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Weis Markets Inc (WMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 60 funds increased and started new holdings, while 40 sold and reduced their holdings in Weis Markets Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 10.37 million shares, up from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Weis Markets Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 41 New Position: 19.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:V) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Visa Inc’s current price of $168.86 translates into 0.15% yield. Visa Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74M shares traded or 123.81% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. for 75,702 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 84,796 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.5% invested in the company for 12,041 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.38% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,001 shares.

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It has a 16.25 P/E ratio. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Price Freeze, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $131,780 activity.

More notable recent Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Weis Markets Reports Results For Second Quarter – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

The stock increased 3.27% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 179,749 shares traded or 83.66% up from the average. Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) has declined 29.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold Visa Inc. shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest State Bank Trust Division holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,402 shares. Auxier Asset holds 44,228 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 75,593 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carroll Assocs Inc reported 5,606 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 1.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.8% or 12,714 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Co holds 0.54% or 610 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hyman Charles D holds 10,550 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Ltd reported 3.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Jlb & Associates Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,613 shares. The -based Avenir has invested 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc accumulated 14,610 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,623 shares.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $382.05 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 32.42 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.