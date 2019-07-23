Visa (V) to pay $0.25 on Sep 3, 2019; Valmont Industries (VMI)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:V) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Visa Inc’s current price of $180.57 translates into 0.14% yield. Visa Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $180.57. About 4.80 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 97 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 81 sold and trimmed holdings in Valmont Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 17.24 million shares, down from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Valmont Industries Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 72 Increased: 60 New Position: 37.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. for 25,500 shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 34,929 shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qv Investors Inc. has 2.56% invested in the company for 137,779 shares. The -based Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 43,307 shares.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. It operates through five divisions: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. It has a 31.11 P/E ratio. The Engineered Support Structures segment makes and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $128.04. About 82,476 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Valmont Promotes Renee L. Campbell to Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Industries Inc.: Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider RICHEY ELLEN sold $11.34M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Visa had 18 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $406.82 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 37.31 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.