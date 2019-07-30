Visa (V) to pay $0.25 on Sep 3, 2019; Validea Market Legends Etf (VALX) Shorts Up By 450%

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:V) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Visa Inc’s current price of $183.21 translates into 0.14% yield. Visa Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 4.42 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. 81,005 shares were sold by RICHEY ELLEN, worth $11.34M on Thursday, February 7.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 22 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $410.94 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 35.18 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.