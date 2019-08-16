Visa (V) Stock Value Rose While Polen Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Scopus Asset Management LP Increased Its Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stake by $46.22 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 858.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The hedge fund held 217,717 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.60M, up from 22,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $300.19. About 125,538 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 469,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 8.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $178.04. About 2.53M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

