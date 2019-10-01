Visa (V) Stock Value Rose While Park Presidio Capital Lowered by $39.79 Million Its Holding; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Lowered Position by $43.33 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 11.74 million shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 370,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 79,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, down from 449,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 1.92 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $391.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $188.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 21.59 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu Earnings: BIDU Stock Gains on Q4 EPS, Sales Win – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Now May Be a Great Time to Buy Baidu – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Was Baidu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Launches Public Robotaxi Trial Operation Nasdaq:BIDU – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co owns 19,010 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,200 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Com reported 54,464 shares stake. Waratah Cap Limited reported 0.54% stake. Sol has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,586 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.18% or 3,651 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 44,583 were reported by Everence Management. Stillwater Investment has invested 2.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chilton Lc reported 103,097 shares stake. Kj Harrison And owns 14,912 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communication, Connecticut-based fund reported 213,899 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Nj has 0.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Invesco has invested 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow’s 119-point fall led by losses for Microsoft, Visa shares – MarketWatch” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Revolut Chooses Visa as Lead Issuing Partner to Drive Rapid Global Expansion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $63.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 251,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).