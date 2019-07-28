Visa (V) Stock Value Rose While Beach Point Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $720,720; Meredith (MDP) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Lifted Stake

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 58,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 33.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 8,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,121 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 314,013 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss $110.1M; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH – EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $300 MLN RELATED TO TIME INTEGRATION TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES; 19/03/2018 – NL INDUSTRIES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN , ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Anna Meredith, Queen Elizabeth Hall, London – meaty and flavoursome music; 16/03/2018 – E&P: Sources: Meredith Moves to Sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated Titles; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Declares Dividend of 54.5c; 15/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports lllustrated titles; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA TO BUILD LICENSING PROGRAMS FOR MEREDITH CORP; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Visa, PayPal May Bear a â€˜Heavy Burdenâ€™ With Facebook Crypto Plan – Bloomberg” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.11 million shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.46% or 122,754 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 11.40M shares. Altfest L J accumulated 0.21% or 5,555 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 4.94% or 173,854 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,754 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 58,183 are owned by Logan Mngmt. Kames Capital Pcl holds 2.75% or 621,941 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Llc invested in 8,403 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 2.23% or 466,367 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Troy Asset Limited invested in 0.98% or 127,841 shares. Moreover, Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc has 0.63% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 146,484 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 362,041 shares. Fruth Investment stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 6,430 are held by Naples Global Ltd Llc. Gotham Asset Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 18,095 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.05% or 4,200 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.28% or 1.78M shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 215,138 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 257,766 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 3.87 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 346 are owned by Bessemer Gru. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 12,455 shares. Starr Inc invested in 0.08% or 3,567 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co accumulated 82,268 shares.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Authentic Brands a leader in Sports Illustrated bidding – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Meredith Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Meredith eyes sale of broadcast stations – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hoi An, Vietnam, Is No. 1 City Overall in 24th Annual Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655,228 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP).