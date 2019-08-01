Visa (V) Stock Rose While Provise Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $364,260; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Usa Financial Portformulas Corp

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 68,534 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.70 million, down from 70,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 2.27 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 7,052 shares to 223,349 shares, valued at $17.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 18,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Premier Bd Fd (WEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 176,204 are held by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Jarislowsky Fraser has 30,590 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 13,875 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 18,948 shares. Town & Country Bancorporation & Dba First Bankers invested in 19,877 shares or 1.48% of the stock. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 19,555 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp stated it has 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vontobel Asset Management reported 2.93M shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 559,486 shares. Sands Capital Management Limited Co holds 15.90 million shares. Moreover, Leuthold Lc has 1.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 86,599 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Kames Cap Public Limited Com stated it has 621,941 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.67% or 10,550 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.70 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24,117 shares to 4,786 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,892 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

