Visa (V) Stock Rose While Beaumont Financial Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; Weitz Investment Management Cut Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $2.25 Million; Stock Value Declined

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94M shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 937,450 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.64M, down from 991,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 28.65 million shares traded or 72.05% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

